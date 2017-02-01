If you can't remember everything...Try Friendsome Free
Stop forgetting names
Easily recall the names and personal details of people you’ve met.Remember Names
Remember "where" and "when"
Friendsome tells you where and when you interacted with people.Remember Context
Remember the important parts of your conversations
Remember the details so you can easily pick-up conversations where you left off.Remember Details
Feel confident and prepared
Get just-in-time reminders when you return to places where you’ve met people.Remember Beforehand
Friendsome is for The Sales Pro
Friendsome is for The Sales Pro
"
The Sales Pro
Across the board, Friendsome is helping me remember things like I’m Rainman – and close more sales too.
Silvia G.
Palo Alto
Friendsome is for The Forgetful
"
The Forgetful
I used to be embarrassed when people remembered my name and I forgot theirs. That’s not happening anymore.
Kenneth M.
Seattle
Friendsome is for The Busy-Bee
"
The Busy-Bee
Friendsome helps me stay on top of all the relationships that come with being a working parent of two kids and two pugs!
Lindsey R.
Los Angeles